The State of the Union dominated this week in Congress, along with the ongoing Rep. George Santos saga. CQ Roll Call photojournalists were there to capture the action.

New York Republican Rep. George Santos, right, shares a laugh with Florida GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and Kentucky Republican Rep. Thomas Massie before the start of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden gives Speaker Kevin McCarthy a copy of his speech before delivering the State of the Union address in the House chamber on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker Kevin McCarthy listen as President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to Congress. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene heckles President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Paul Pelosi waves from the first lady’s gallery as he is recognized by President Joe Biden during the State of the Union address. Also pictured in the front row are, from left, Brandon Tsay, who disarmed a shooter in Monterey Park, Calif., last month; U2 frontman Bono; and Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States. Behind them are, from left, Illinois 10th grader Kate Foley, first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Massachusetts Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley wears an “1870” button, a protest against police brutality, during the State of the Union address. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

California Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez and his son, Hodge, FaceTime with the president after the State of the Union. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

President Joe Biden makes his way out of the Capitol after delivering the State of the Union address. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton testifies during a House Administration Committee hearing in the Longworth Building on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)