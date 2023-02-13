Despite criticism, Biden hasn’t slowed energy production

The Biden administration has faced near-constant criticism for policies that Republicans and the oil and gas industry argue raise fuel prices, but data show the administration has not turned off the spigot as drastically as its critics suggest.

Last week both the House Natural Resources and Energy and Commerce committees held hearings criticizing the administration’s energy policies, arguing the White House could do more to support fossil fuel production amid a focus on green energy that Republicans argue has left America less secure.

“We’ve seen the devastating impacts these policies have had on people in Europe where forced government ‘transition’ away from reliable energy sources resulted in more dependence on Russia,” said Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

The Biden administration has been hammered over its policies, such as pausing new oil and gas leases on federal lands and delays in finalizing a new offshore leasing plan. After the disruption in the oil market spurred largely by the Russian invasion of Ukraine caused gasoline to reach $5 per gallon last June, the administration faced calls to increase domestic production.

However, President Joe Biden maintained that he was not holding back domestic energy production in the push for renewable energy. In its first two years the Biden administration approved nearly 6,500 applications for permits to drill, according to Bureau of Land Management data. This slightly outpaces the Trump administration, which approved just under 6,300 permits during its first two years.