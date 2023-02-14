Congress looks for new architect of the Capitol as calls rise for oversight

Senate Rules and Administration Chairwoman Amy Klobuchar said the search for a new architect of the Capitol will start “immediately,” while urging patience, as the process to find a replacement can take a year or more.

The Minnesota Democrat will be part of a congressional panel tasked with making recommendations to the president to fill the now-vacant position after the White House on Monday removed J. Brett Blanton from the role.

“It’s going to take a while,” Klobuchar said Tuesday. “We have an acting AOC (interim Chere Rexroat) with a lot of experience. But it has to be a priority.”

The White House confirmed Blanton’s removal Monday, days after he appeared before the House Administration Committee and skirted questions about abuses of his office alleged in an internal watchdog report released in October.

The agency’s inspector general found that Blanton misused his government-issued vehicle, gave unauthorized tours of the Capitol during COVID lockdown and misrepresented himself as a law enforcement officer.