Newcomer’s placement on Pentagon spending panel attracts notice

Rep. Mike Garcia's rapid ascent to a seat on the House Defense Appropriations Subcommittee — among the most sought-after assignments on Capitol Hill — is turning heads in Washington.

A former Navy pilot and Raytheon Technologies Corp. executive, Garcia, R-Calif., came to Congress after winning a special election in spring 2020 to replace former Rep. Katie Hill, D-Calif., who resigned the previous November, winning then-President Donald Trump's endorsement along the way.

Garcia went on to win a very tight general election in November 2020, by just 333 votes; House GOP leaders promptly named him to the Appropriations panel for the 117th Congress. He widened his victory margin last November in a redrawn district. But as one of just 18 House Republicans whose constituents backed President Joe Biden over Trump in 2020, he's still a top Democratic target.

Garcia is vowing to use his role to reform the Pentagon’s procurement process to make the U.S. more nimble and able to counter China’s growing capabilities.

“We need to be willing to say … this contract is good enough to award, it’s OK if [defense contractors] make a little more money or if there’s a little more risk, we’re trading that for speed right now,” he said. “We have to go fast and allow the development programs to move forward.”