Conservatives use abortion strategies in fight over trans care

Republicans hoping to elevate conservative messaging about health care and services for transgender individuals have followed the same playbook that they used to advance anti-abortion legislation: starting in the states, focusing initially on minors.

But now, that fight is blooming into one that conservatives see as a potent campaign issue in 2024.

In early February, former President Donald Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, identified a series of actions he would take to restrict gender-affirming care if elected. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., hosted a Feb. 1 event condemning transgender girls participating in youth sports. And on Feb. 9, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., launched an investigation of the Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

By contrast, the Biden administration has focused on advancing gender-affirming care. During his State of the Union speech earlier this month, President Joe Biden called for the passage of a bill to amend the Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual orientation and gender identity.

“Fighting the exploitative transgender industry is now Republican orthodoxy embraced by the party’s most popular leaders, and we expect this issue will only gain more visibility as the 2024 campaign shifts into full gear,” said Terry Schilling, president of the conservative think tank and super PAC American Principles Project, which spent nearly $16 million in the midterms advocating against transgender issues related to health and education.