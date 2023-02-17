Biden administration open to legislation after Ohio derailment

Biden administration officials said Friday they would welcome congressional action to ramp up safety measures for trains carrying highly hazardous materials following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Railroad Administration and Department of Health and Human Services said during a background briefing Friday that they are waiting for the National Transportation Safety Board to release a report on the Ohio derailment before they announce any further action but that they are open to stronger safety measures.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caused a pileup of 150 cars, 20 of which contained cargoes classified as hazardous materials, including vinyl chloride, a chemical used to manufacture PVC plastic. Although the initial derailment did not breach these cars, authorities evacuated the area on Feb. 6 over concerns that they might explode.

Many nearby residents are still wondering about potential lingering health impacts.

Other groups, including rail unions, have already been pointing to an Obama-era rule that would have required trains carrying “high hazardous materials” to install electronic braking systems to stop trains more quickly than conventional air brakes. They argue the brake requirements wouldn’t have stopped the derailment but could have mitigated its impacts.