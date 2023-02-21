Biden stresses American unity behind Ukraine in Warsaw speech

President Joe Biden’s message to the Ukrainian people and to NATO allies on the eastern flank could not have been more clear Tuesday in Warsaw: The U.S. will continue to stand behind the global effort to counter Russia’s aggression.

“The American people are united in our resolve as well. All across my country, in big cities and small towns, Ukrainian flags fly from American homes,” Biden said. “Over the past year, Democrats and Republicans in our United States Congress have come together to stand for freedom. That’s who Americans are, and that’s what Americans do.”

Biden’s speech came at an event that resembled an American-style campaign stop complete with a pre-show playlist, a day after the U.S. president’s daring trip into Ukraine that involved 20 hours of roundtrip train travel in and out of Kyiv.

There have been some attempts, particularly by former President Donald Trump and his supporters, to paint Biden’s steadfast support for Ukraine as against the interest of Americans in some way.

“Biden Puts Ukraine Before America,” read the subject line of one Trump campaign fundraising email sent just before the current president took the stage in Poland, in a far cry from the old adage about politics stopping at the water’s edge.