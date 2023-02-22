Do you have to be a lawyer to work on the Hill? No, says Rep. Andrea Salinas

A: I only have one story where he yelled at me. And here’s the thing: He was motivated by the same things that I was motivated by. He wanted to help people. He wanted to help the little guy. It manifested, though, in him being more cantankerous. That’s just not my style.

I want to say it was when we were bringing China into [permanent normal trade relations]. He was one of the few members of the Ways and Means Committee who continually tried to bring up human rights and labor rights. Those provisions never got put into the body of these trade agreements, which meant they were then not enforced.

We knew there was going to be a flood of assault rifles under this agreement of bringing in China, so we were going to offer an amendment. But we got a call basically saying, “We don’t want your boss to offer this. The Clinton administration thinks it’s actually going to hurt us, and we’re going to see that flood of assault rifles sooner than if you just stayed silent.” So I had to go in and explain this to him.

And he got really mad. He was like, “Don’t you understand? They are not on our side!” I was like, “Whoa! I’m just the messenger.” It’s just a matter of strategy, how we play this.

He would get frustrated and mad and angry at the systems, the same ones that I was mad and angry at too. It was good for him to push back on me, but also for me to push back on him. I’ve had other colleagues from the Stark office who were like, “Wow, you were really lucky.”