Appeals court weighs protections for lawmaker cellphone contents

A federal appeals court in Washington grappled with what constitutional protections members of Congress might have for content on their cellphones, during oral arguments Thursday related to a criminal grand jury probe.

Much of the case at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit remains sealed, and the judges and parties were careful Thursday not to mention the name of the lawmaker or the subject of the Justice Department investigation.

Several media reports say the member of Congress is Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., a Donald Trump ally whose phone was seized by federal investigators last year. Perry initially filed a civil lawsuit last year seeking an order barring any Justice Department search of his seized phone before dropping the suit in October.

The lawmaker has appealed a sealed ruling by Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, which attorneys and the judges referred to during arguments as allowing access to the lawmaker’s phone because it involved “informal” communications.

John Rowley, the attorney for the lawmaker, told the judges Thursday that the communications at issue dealt with two distinct issues: the joint session to certify Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021, and gathering information about the “For the People Act,” a bill Democrats introduced in the House days before the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.