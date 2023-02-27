Rep. Castro prognosis ‘good’ after surgery for gastrointestinal tumors

Joaquin Castro will be away from Congress for several weeks after undergoing surgery in Houston on Monday to remove cancerous tumors in his gastrointestinal tract, the Texas Democrat said in a statement.

“Today, I successfully underwent surgery to remove gastrointestinal neuroendocrine tumors,” Castro said. “Last summer, doctors discovered these small, slow-growing, and mostly asymptomatic tumors following a series of tests.”

“My prognosis is good,” Castro continued. “I expect to be home recovering in Texas for several weeks before returning to Washington to continue my work on behalf of the people of my hometown.”

Castro, 48, has represented much of the western part of San Antonio in the House since 2013. He was a fierce critic of the Trump administration, especially its immigration policy, and was a manager on the former president’s second impeachment.

He’s currently a member of the House Intelligence and Foreign Affairs committees and is ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.