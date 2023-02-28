Garcia bid to be Chicago’s next mayor falls short

Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García fell short in his bid to become Chicago's next mayor, trailing former Chicago public schools CEO Paul Vallas and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in unofficial results Tuesday night.

Nine candidates, including incumbent Lori Lightfoot, were running in the nonpartisan contest. Since no one got more than 50 percent, Vallas and Johnson will meet in an April 4 runoff, The Associated Press reported.

According to unofficial numbers from the city's Board of Election Commissioners, with more than 90 percent of precincts reporting, Vallas captured nearly 35 percent of the vote and Johnson received 20.21 percent. Lightfoot was running third, with 16.4 percent and Garcia had less than 14 percent.

Crime dominated the race, as Lighfoot, the first Black gay woman elected to lead Chicago, came under increasing criticism for the rising violence. She also tangled with the teachers union over pay and class sizes, which culminated in an 11-day strike in 2019. Lightfoot conceded the race shortly before 9 p.m. central time.

Garcia is a progressive Democrat who is in his third term representing Illinois’ 4th District, the state's only Hispanic-majority district. A fixture in Chicago politics for decades, he was a protege of Harold Washington, Chicago's first Black mayor.