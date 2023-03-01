Senators question attorney general on fentanyl, violent crimes

Senators focused on deaths from fentanyl and violent crime as Attorney General Merrick B. Garland appeared Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee for the first time in more than a year.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, the top Republican on the committee, used his opening remarks to highlight fentanyl and said lawmakers should recommit to tackling the issue.

“I hope, by this hearing, we will have a recommitment to convince the American people that we're going to keep you safe,” Graham said. “That we're going to have policies to deal with the poisoning of America from fentanyl.”

Overall, Graham said, crime is not being taken as seriously as it should. “On many fronts, law and order has broken down here at home and the world is in chaos,” Graham said.

Senate Judiciary Chair Richard J. Durbin pointed to the toll of gun violence and mass shootings in America, citing more than 6,800 shooting deaths and 94 mass shootings so far in 2023. And he mentioned that while statistics show a leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45 is drug overdose, the top cause of death for children under 18 in America is gun violence.