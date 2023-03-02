Earmark ban another wrinkle for labor, health, education bill

House Republicans’ new restrictions on earmarks in the Labor-HHS-Education spending bill could further imperil passage of an already difficult bill.

Appropriations Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, released guidance Tuesday night banning “community project funding” from the Labor-HHS-Education measure, along with the Financial Services and Defense spending bills.

The Labor-HHS-Education bill is the largest nondefense spending bill, at roughly $227 billion in the fiscal 2023 omnibus package, and covers controversial areas with divergent policy priorities for the two parties. The bill included $2.7 billion in earmarks in the omnibus.

Rep. Steve Womack, R-Ark., a senior appropriator who leads the Financial Services panel, said he believes the earmark ban will make the Labor-HHS-Education bill harder to pass.

“Labor-HHS is always hard to pass, it doesn’t need any help being harder to pass,” Womack said. “In any bill, you want to create a circumstance where people want to vote for it. So, I rest my case.”