Government pensioners look to elbow into Social Security talks

Lawmakers backing a push from public sector workers to restore higher Social Security payouts are gearing up to capitalize on momentum in the last Congress and force action in the House this year.

The “windfall elimination provision” and “government pension offset,” enacted in 1983 and 1977 respectively, have vocal foes on Capitol Hill who argue both measures unfairly cut Social Security for public employees with pensions.

Efforts to strike the provisions have long faced cost barriers and political headwinds, but opponents see growing House support and the pressure of Social Security’s impending shortfall as opportunities to act. A bipartisan effort to shore up Social Security’s finances could be their chance.

“This has got to be fixed,” Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., said in a recent interview.

He described the issue as pervasive in his southern Louisiana district and one he saw firsthand working for a state coastal protection program. “It’s unjust. You’ve been robbing these people now for over four decades," Graves said.