House Administration Republicans turn to public in Jan. 6 inquiry

The House Administration Committee is asking the public what happened at the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, as it investigates security, Capitol Police leadership and other aspects of the federal government’s response.

Republicans launched a portal on the committee’s website late last week to allow people with knowledge of the events of Jan. 6 to submit their accounts — with several disclaimers, such as incriminating information could be turned over to law enforcement. The goal is “to better understand what took place on January 6th,” according to the panel's website.

“This information intake portal will help ensure an orderly process for individuals to share information regarding Capitol security with our subcommittee,” said Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., who chairs the House Administration Oversight Subcommittee, in an email on Monday. The subcommittee is leading the panel's efforts around Jan. 6 matters.

“The Subcommittee on Oversight is dedicated to following the facts, not a particular political narrative,” he said. “We are focused on finding out what really happened on Jan. 6 so we can ensure it never happens again.”

But some Democrats argue it’s part of a larger plan by Republicans to craft a new narrative around the events.