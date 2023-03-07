Debt limit action needed by mid-August, analysts warn

​Economists at Moody’s Analytics estimate that the Treasury Department will run out of borrowing room by mid-August if Congress doesn’t act to raise or suspend the statutory debt limit by then.

The “x date” after which Treasury may not be able to pay all of the federal government’s bills appears to be Aug. 18, specifically, according to Moody’s economists Mark Zandi, Christian deRitis and Bernard Yaros.

The trio laid out various scenarios and potential consequences of failure to lift the $31.4 trillion debt ceiling in a new paper this week, on a topic that was examined more closely Tuesday afternoon in a Senate Banking subcommittee hearing led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Zandi is among those slated to testify.

The Moody’s paper lays out potentially fearsome scenarios, particularly if there is a lengthy stalemate. If there is a “prolonged breach,” the analysts wrote, “the blow to the economy would be cataclysmic.”

Zandi testified at the Banking subcommittee hearing that the only viable option is for Congress to increase, suspend or eliminate the debt limit by the “x date.” Failure to do so, Zandi said, "would be chaotic for financial markets — the stock market, the bond market, foreign exchange markets — and would push us into a recession, in one form or another, depending on the circumstances."