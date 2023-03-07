DOJ files suit to block JetBlue-Spirit Airlines merger

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit against JetBlue Airways’ proposed $3.8 billion acquisition of Spirit Airlines — a merger that would create the fifth-largest U.S. airline.

The two airlines struck a deal in 2022 after Frontier Airlines’ attempt to acquire the Florida-based low-fare airline Spirit fell through. New York-based JetBlue has touted the merger as a “low-fare challenger to the Big Four airlines that dominate our industry,” alluding to United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.

According to JetBlue data, the combined airline would have about 9 percent market share, compared to about 16 to 24 percent for each of the four largest airlines.

But Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that the merger would violate antitrust law, limit choice and drive up ticket prices for passengers across the country, especially for passengers who rely on low-fare airlines.

JetBlue and Spirit account for nearly 90 percent of the market for service between Boston and San Juan, Puerto Rico, he said, and on some routes, such as the one between Miami and Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, they are the only two carriers providing nonstop service.