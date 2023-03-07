McCaul, Meeks trigger sanctions review for Chinese firm

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the House Foreign Affairs Committee said they triggered a requirement that the Biden administration determine within four months whether a Chinese surveillance company should be sanctioned for human rights violations against ethnic Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in the Xinjiang province.

Chairman Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and ranking member Gregory W. Meeks, D-N.Y., last week used their positions to trigger a reporting requirement under the 2016 law known as the Global Magnitsky sanctions law about whether Chinese firm Hikvision meets the legal standards for blacklisting under the law. As heads of a congressional foreign affairs panel, McCaul and Meeks can trigger the reporting requirement. The law authorizes the president to impose sanctions on foreign individuals and entities found to have engaged in notable acts of corruption and human rights violations.

“We request that the president make a determination and authorize sanctions pursuant to the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act against Hikvision,” McCaul and Meeks said in a letter last week to President Joe Biden arguing the Chinese government-backed firm, which manufactures surveillance camera equipment, has a “clear track record in enabling international recognized human rights violations in Xinjiang.”

“In a 2022 report, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights authoritatively determined that the [Chinese government] has committed serious human rights violations against the Uyghur population of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region (Xinjiang),” McCaul and Meeks wrote. “These human rights violations include arbitrary and discriminatory imprisonment of ethnic Uyghurs and Muslim minorities, torture and ill-treatment, interrogations, forced sterilizations, and repression of cultural, linguistic, and religious expression.”

Hikvision has previously been subject to U.S. government trade restrictions.