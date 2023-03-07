McClellan sworn in as Virginia’s first Black woman member of Congress

Jennifer McClellan choked back tears as she made history Tuesday night at her swearing-in, becoming the first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress.

Many of McClellan’s Democratic and Republican House colleagues gave the newest congresswoman a bipartisan standing ovation as Rep. Robert C. Scott, dean of the Virginia delegation, introduced McClellan, a Democrat who was flanked by her son and daughter.

“I know she will continue making history with her steadfast commitment to the fourth Congressional District, fighting for their voices to be heard in this chamber,” Scott said. “And I know she will also carry on the legacy of her predecessor, our dear late friend … Donald McEachin.”

McClellan, 50, is a former state legislator and lawyer who won a special election in February to fill McEachin’s seat. McEachin died of cancer on Nov. 28, weeks after winning a fourth term in Congress and after a yearslong battle with colorectal cancer. McClellan called him “a friend, mentor and colleague.”

“I stand on his shoulders,” she said during brief floor remarks, punctuated by frequent “woos” from her son, Jackson.