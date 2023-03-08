Voters are smarter than Biden thinks

Pick almost any poll over the past decade and you’ll find that voters always cite the economy as their top issue. Depending on the survey, the economy issue is also often more broadly defined in surveys as “jobs,” and, in the past couple of years, as “inflation.” But, however you look at the issue of the economy, we’re seeing a subtle change in how people process the constant flow of economic data that bombards them every day.

They are becoming more educated and more sophisticated on federal fiscal issues and how they impact their own economic futures. More leery of politicians spouting data points that clash with the reality of their own personal “economies.” Less trusting of economic happy talk, when 60 percent of them are living paycheck to paycheck as inflation continues to outpace wages.

Until the past two years, for the millions of Americans under 50, inflation has been an abstraction, a topic in their econ class, not something that directly impacts their lives. Perhaps it’s understandable. America hasn’t had to deal with serious inflation in over 40 years, not since Jimmy Carter’s presidency.

Many people don’t remember 1979, when their parents or grandparents sat for hours in long gas lines just to fill up their tanks. Even now, looking back, it’s hard to grasp that in March 1980, inflation reached 14.8 percent, and the bank prime lending rate hit a staggering 21.5 percent a few months later. Within a year, the 30-year fixed rate mortgage average was 18.6 percent.

It was a terrible time for the country. A perfect economic storm of high unemployment and inflation (stagflation), slow economic growth, increased government spending and tax hikes. Add to that contractionary monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, a savings and loan crisis and bank failures, and it isn’t surprising that it took until the summer of 1983 to right the economic ship of state.