DCCC picks 29 ‘Frontline’ members for extra help next year

House Democrats on Friday identified 29 members who are most at risk in the 2024 elections.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s initial list of Frontline members, shared first with CQ Roll Call, includes incumbents from districts that President Joe Biden lost in 2020, such as Reps. Mary Peltola of Alaska, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez of Washington and Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania.

It also includes lawmakers who had tougher-than-expected races in 2022 or who hail from battleground states — such as Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania — where presidential and Senate races will dominate the airwaves.

The DCCC provides incumbents in the Frontline program with extra fundraising and messaging help. The designation signals to potential benefactors, from big-money contributors to small-dollar digital donors, where to send their cash. It’s the first Frontline list as the party enters a new cycle in the minority and with its new leadership roster that no longer includes former House Speaker and mega fundraiser Nancy Pelosi at the helm.

DCCC Suzan DelBene of Washington said in a statement her party was "well positioned" to retake the House because of members' advocacy for their communities.