‘Held accountable’: Biden, Democrats hand DC officials a gift disguised as a rebuke

March has, so far, been a month of miscalculation in Washington.

It was on full display as the Senate this week passed, 81-14, one of the most emotionally charged bills to hit Capitol Hill in some time, a House GOP-crafted resolution that would block a new Washington, D.C., criminal code. President Joe Biden has said he will sign the blocking measure into law.

The D.C. Council miscalculated by ignoring Biden’s long history of favoring stiff penalties for serious crimes. Council leaders also miscalculated just how badly politically vulnerable House and Senate Democrats are and their need to appear tough on crime heading into the 2024 election cycle.

Biden and his White House team might have miscalculated how many House Democrats from swing districts would feel a need to vote to reject a revised D.C. criminal code. And Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser appears to have miscalculated all of the above, as have many Senate Democrats.

Democratic Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal, a former Connecticut state attorney general, voted for the measure that blocks D.C.’s revised code from becoming local law. He did so even while describing himself Wednesday as “a firm believer in home rule.”