Photos of the week ending March 10, 2023

A new member of Congress, swapping ties, delivering flowers and worldwide threats highlighted the week in Congress. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were on Capitol Hill and in Baltimore to capture all the action.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivers his “Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress” to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

During Senate Republicans’ news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Tuesday, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell holds a statement by U.S. Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger condemning Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s assertions about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer listens during Senate Democrats’ post-luncheon news conference in the Ohio Clock Corridor on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Virginia Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan and Speaker Kevin McCarthy conduct a ceremonial swearing-in in the Capitol on Tuesday, joined by McClellan’s husband, David, and their children, Jackson and Samantha. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies as CIA Director William J. Burns is seen in a reflection Wednesday during a Senate Select Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats. National Security Agency Director Gen. Paul Nakasone, right, Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier also testified. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

D.C. statehood activists participating in the Hands Off DC March & Rally listen to speeches in front of the Columbus Memorial at Union Station in Washington on Wednesday. The Senate voted later in the day to disapprove of the District of Columbia Council’s action approving the Revised Criminal Code Act of 2022. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

Texas Democratic Rep. Al Green carries flowers for a staffer’s birthday Thursday in the Capitol. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Edward J. Markey chants with members of the Airport Workers United labor union as he arrives for his news conference to reintroduce the Good Jobs for Good Airports Act outside the Capitol on Thursday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)