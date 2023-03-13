Post-mortems begin on Silicon Valley Bank failure

President Joe Biden on Monday said he would ask Congress and regulators to strengthen regulations on small banks such as Silicon Valley Bank, boosting scrutiny of a bipartisan 2018 law that eased the requirements for such banks.

Biden's remarks to reassure depositors, taxpayers and the markets early Monday came after three financial regulators decided Sunday to guarantee deposits at both Santa Clara, Calif.-based SVB and New York City-based Signature Bank, including those above the $250,000 limit for coverage by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. A fee assessed on banks would cover losses to the fund, the regulators said.

And lawmakers and others began examining whether SVB's failure resulted from the relaxed requirements, poor regulatory oversight or bad management, or some combination of the three.

The Federal Reserve said Vice Chair for Supervision Michael S. Barr will review the supervision and regulation of SVB and the Fed will release his report by May 1. "The events surrounding Silicon Valley Bank demand a thorough, transparent, and swift review by the Federal Reserve," said Chair Jerome H. Powell in a statement.

Biden's Monday remarks sharpened scrutiny of the 2018 law, which had already come under attack from some Democrats after the run on SVB and the shuttering of Signature by New York state regulators. Biden and the regulators said their moves didn't amount to a bailout; depositors would be protected, but shareholders and some debt holders would not. They also removed the banks' management.