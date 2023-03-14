‘Watershed’ $1 trillion defense budget on the horizon

ANALYSIS — The $1 trillion American defense budget is in sight.

The U.S. government will spend that much on defense soon — maybe within just a couple of years, if recent trends continue.

The U.S. government is spending just 3 percent of America’s gross domestic product on defense, Pentagon Comptroller Mike McCord told reporters Monday — about half the share of U.S. wealth that the military got during the Reagan presidency and a far cry from the roughly one-third of GDP expended on defense during World War II.

Still, McCord acknowledged, it's a lot of money — and it's about to go up again. It’s the product of more than two decades of largely unimpeded growth in Pentagon spending, including increases from year to year in seven of the last eight cycles, much of it driven by lawmakers adding appropriations for weapons that McCord called “lower priorities” — $43 billion worth just last year, he said.

“Just do the math,” McCord said of the looming $1 trillion mark. “Maybe that's going to be a psychological, big watershed moment for many of us or some of us. But it is inevitable.”