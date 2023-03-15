EPA finalizes cross-state smog plan over Manchin’s objection

​The EPA on Wednesday finalized its “good neighbor” plan, which aims to cut down on cross-state smog pollution from power plants and other industrial sources, despite a request to delay it from the chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

The plan will require 23 states to take steps to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides that form ground-level ozone, or smog, that make it difficult for downwind states to meet 2015 National Ambient Air Quality Standards for ozone. The agency estimated in a fact sheet that during the 2026 summer ozone season, the rule will reduce NOx emissions by approximately 70,000 tons.

EPA

“This action will help our state partners make stronger air quality health standards and fulfill EPA's Clean Air Act obligation to address pollution that significantly contributes to small traveling beyond a state's boundaries,” EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement Wednesday.

On March 8, Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairman Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., had written to Regan, asking that the agency delay finalizing the rule, raising concerns that it would force plant retirements and raise energy prices.

“EPA must clearly demonstrate how it is working with states, grid operators, and utilities to ensure electricity reliability and address the dire warnings from elected officials, our nation’s electricity experts, and key manufacturing industries,” Manchin said.