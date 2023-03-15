Introducing the ‘Presidential Inflation Rate’: Biden trails only Carter

President Joe Biden and his many defenders have a penchant for blaming the many catastrophes that have happened on his watch on somebody or something else. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, China, the Taliban, MAGA Republicans and greedy corporations. Take your pick.

According to the commander in chief, he bears no responsibility for the past 26 months.

The buck apparently doesn’t stop in the Biden Oval Office.

But when it comes to the economy, and, in particular, inflation, Biden can’t run away from reality. According to the Winston Group’s “Winning the Issues” survey (conducted March 1-3), 54 percent of people believe “Government policies under President Biden and Democrats in Congress have caused inflation to increase and prices to go up,” while only 30 percent didn’t believe that statement.

But Biden keeps trying to sell his economic policies as successful to an increasingly skeptical public. On Tuesday, he tried to sugarcoat the 6 percent Consumer Price Index number in a White House statement without mentioning the actual number.