Judge weighs FDA approval of abortion drug

A federal district judge heard oral arguments Wednesday in a controversial case that could decide the fate of the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone — a decision that would have broad ramifications nationwide.

The case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. FDA, could block access to mifepristone, which is used for abortions and for miscarriage management. Medication abortions, which involve taking mifepristone and a second drug, misoprostol, make up the majority of abortions in the United States.

The lawsuit was filed last year by the Alliance Defending Freedom against the FDA on behalf of three physician groups that belong to the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine — the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American College of Pediatricians and the Christian Medical and Dental Associations — and four individual physicians.

ADF asked Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who heard oral arguments Wednesday before the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, to pull mifepristone from the market immediately, arguing that the FDA did not follow proper protocol in its 2000 approval. Kacsmaryk is a Trump appointee confirmed by the Senate in 2019.

ADF’s attorneys argued that since “pregnancy” is not a disease, mifepristone should not have been considered eligible to be evaluated under the FDA’s accelerated approval program and is unsafe, per an Associated Press report.