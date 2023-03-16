Senate advances bill repealing Iraq military authorizations

The Senate on Thursday voted to limit debate on a bipartisan bill that would repeal two military authorizations for use of force against Iraq, setting up a likely vote on passage early next week, 20 years after the March 19, 2003, attack on Baghdad.

The vote, 68-27, in favor of cloture on legislation (S 316) that would repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF and the 1991 Gulf War AUMF represented years of painstaking work on the part of sponsor Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., and co-sponsor Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind. to convince enough colleagues, particularly Republicans, that U.S. national security wouldn't be harmed by ending the authorities, and that the rule of law and the balance of powers between Congress and the presidency would be strengthened.

"Now almost 20 years to the day that U.S. military operations began in Iraq, the United States Senate begins the process of repealing the Iraq AUMFs ... putting the final remnants of those conflicts squarely behind us," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a Thursday floor speech. "The United States, the nation of Iraq and the entire world have changed dramatically since 2002 and it's time the laws on the books catch up with these changes."

The White House issued a statement of support for the legislation on Thursday, noting there are no ongoing military operations that rely primarily or at all on the two Iraq AUMFs.

"Repeal of these authorizations would have no impact on current U.S. military operations and would support this administration’s commitment to a strong and comprehensive relationship with our Iraqi partners," the statement of administration policy said. "That partnership, which includes cooperation with the Iraqi Security Forces, continues at the invitation of the government of Iraq in an advise, assist, and enable role."