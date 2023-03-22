Chicken-or-egg game is on as Congress barrels toward debt limit

A House budget resolution will be delayed in part to allow for negotiations with President Joe Biden on a debt limit increase paired with some sort of concessions on spending and other policies acceptable to Republicans, according to House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington.

But that raises an interesting chicken-or-egg question for the two parties. Biden says he won't negotiate at all over the debt ceiling, and even if he were to agree to talk about fiscal policy, it won't be until Republicans produce their own budget blueprint.

There are several months left to figure something out. The Congressional Budget Office and other analysts say lawmakers and the White House have until sometime between June and September to figure out a debt limit resolution or the economy could tip right over into recession.

But if neither side blinks first, there's a real risk talks could get dangerously close to going past the "x date" when the Treasury Department could miss payments on U.S. obligations.

House Republicans need more time for drafting a fiscal 2024 budget resolution partly because Biden was a month late in submitting his budget request, which was not delivered until March 9, Arrington said in an interview Monday at the House GOP’s annual policy conference in Orlando, Fla.