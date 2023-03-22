Supreme Court gets a bit graphic in trademark case arguments

Mentions of a tipsy version of the Republican elephant logo, a famous pornographic movie and whiskey bottles (maybe) filled with dog urine made for lively Supreme Court oral arguments Wednesday over what is and isn’t trademark infringement.

The justices leaned on colorful and sometimes graphic examples as they grappled with the legal and constitutional implications of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey’s attempt to take a dog toy off the market for spoofing its distinctive bottle.

Some questions to the lawyers tried to tease out when a parody would cause confusion among the public about who made the product — either Jack Daniel’s or a company making fun of the whiskey maker.

In one exchange, Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. posited whether anyone would believe Jack Daniel’s made the “Bad Spaniels” dog toys, which includes a poop reference by subbing “Old No. 7” with “the Old No. 2, on your Tennessee Carpet.”

Alito, to illustrate the point, asked about the chances a Jack Daniel’s employee would make a pitch to the CEO that the distillery would make a dog toy that was a parody of the famous bottle with a similar label, a pun of the name and “purportedly in this dog toy is dog urine.”