Camp Lejeune health claims are mired despite law allowing suits

As claims and lawsuits pile up against the government related to contaminated drinking water at Camp Lejeune, the number of grievous health outcomes tied to exposure to those toxic chemicals at the Marine Corps base in North Carolina is also rising.

A growing percentage of cases are becoming wrongful death suits rather than damage claims for illnesses as more Marines and their family members who were sickened by the tainted water, often many years after the exposure, lose their lives, according to several people involved in the litigation.

"A lot of these people are elderly and they're up there in age," said Mike Partain, a Florida man born at Camp Lejeune in 1968 and diagnosed with breast cancer, an extremely rare disease in men, in 2007. "Is this going to legally just take so long that most of us are dead before anything happens?"

Even though Congress passed a law last August giving Camp Lejeune victims two years to sue for damages in federal court, the process of compensating the thousands of people affected by the contamination is moving at a snail's pace. Federal officials say more than a million people may have been exposed from 1953 to 1987 when the base's water was polluted with surface wastes migrating into the groundwater used for wells.

The measure, part of a law providing health care for servicemembers exposed to toxic burn pits while on duty overseas, allows lawsuits to be filed by anyone who lived, worked or was otherwise exposed (including in utero) to toxic substances at Camp Lejeune for at least 30 days before 1987 and later suffered any of 15 different conditions, including miscarriage, female infertility, leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, Parkinson's disease and cancer of the bladder, breast, esophagus, kidney or liver.