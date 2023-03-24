2022 Vote Studies: Division hit new high in Senate, fell in House

It seems counterintuitive in a time of intense partisanship and narrowly divided government, but the share of House votes where majorities in the two parties lined up on opposite sides from each other was lower last year than has been in more than a decade.

Just 53.1 percent of the 548 "yea" or "nay" votes taken in 2022 met the definition CQ Roll Call's annual vote studies use for party unity votes. That's down from 63.2 percent in 2021, and it's the lowest rate for the House since it set a 40 percent mark in 2010.

At the same time, the Senate set a new high of 83.1 percent, with the parties divided on 350 of 421 votes last year. That broke the record set a year earlier of 79.2 percent.

The restrictive floor process consistently employed by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic majority in the last Congress (and Republican majorities in recent history), continued a trend of the majority winning at least 90 percent of the time, though the 8.6 percent of Republican victories last year was actually an increase.

Votes that got significant bipartisan support, and therefore didn't qualify as party unity votes, included both noncontroversial measures such as naming post offices after fallen veterans and meatier issues such as Ukraine supplemental appropriations. The tally can also included amendments that, after being agreed to, were attached to bills whose final votes did split the parties.