Eagles, Mud Hens and free birds, oh my! — Congressional Hits and Misses
Week ending March 24, 2023
By Chris HalePosted March 24, 2023 at 3:59pm
Congressional Hits and Misses is going to the birds this week with highlights including a bald eagle visiting a House Appropriations subcommittee, Budget Chairman Jody C. Arrington quipping about the size of his gavel, Ohio Rep. Marcy Kaptur talking Toledo Mud Hens baseball, Sens. Mike Lee and Peter Welch evoking Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more.