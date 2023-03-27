Fed chair to speak to House GOP lawmakers Wednesday

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome H. Powell is set to visit Capitol Hill on Wednesday and will attend the Republican Study Committee's weekly lunch, a GOP aide said Monday.

Powell will address the conservative House group's membership on the debt limit, budget and banking issues, the staffer said.

Powell's visit comes as the RSC aims to establish itself as a major player in the upcoming debt ceiling negotiations. The group released a debt limit "playbook" last week, including survey results that identified energy policy changes and cutting discretionary spending as the group's top two priorities.

The debt limit debate is currently at a standstill as President Joe Biden has said he will not negotiate with Republicans on raising the debt limit, and won't talk with Republicans about fiscal policy until they release their budget.

However, House Budget Chairman Jodey C. Arrington, R-Texas, said the committee is delaying release of its budget in part to allow for negotiations between Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Biden on pairing a debt limit increase with concessions on spending and other Republican priorities.