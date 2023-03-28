House Democrats urge Biden not to revive migrant family detention

Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington and more than 100 other House Democrats raised “serious concerns” on Tuesday about the prospect of reviving migrant family detention, the latest to join a chorus of Democrats who have spoken out against the policy proposal.

Jayapal, the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee’s immigration panel, and the other lawmakers urged President Joe Biden in a letter first obtained by CQ Roll Call to “maintain your commitment to not detaining families and children and not return to a cruel policy of the past.”

Instead, the Democrats called on the administration to invest more in case management programs that allow migrant families to pursue their immigration cases from outside of a detention center.

The lawmakers noted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s family case management program, which was ended by the Trump administration, cost $36 per family per day, while family detention costs $319 per person per day. They also highlighted the psychological harms that detention can pose to children.

“We urge you to consider these important and proven alternatives to detention and reject resurrecting family detention,” they wrote.