House Republicans paint DC as hellish in move to strike another city bill

Congressional Republicans took aim Wednesday at the District of Columbia City Council, the city’s public schools, its surging crime and alleged mismanagement in City Hall as they advanced a resolution seeking to overturn a council vote for the second time in a month.

In a quarrelsome House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing titled “Overdue Oversight of the Capital City: Part 1,” Republicans such as Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene described Washington as an urban hellscape where criminals “run rampant” and schools do more to produce criminals than to teach math or reading.

“You’ve got some crappy schools,” Rep. Gary Palmer, R-Ala., told the panel’s witnesses, who included D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson, Councilmember Charles Allen, Washington Chief Financial Officer Glen Lee and D.C. Police Union Chairman Greggory Pemberton. “Your schools are not only dropout factories, they’re inmate factories.”

An increase in some violent and property crime has put the district under a microscope.

Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., was assaulted in the elevator of her H Street apartment building in February before fighting off her assailant. Last week, a staffer for Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was stabbed in the head on H Street by a man who was released from prison the day before. That staffer, Phillip Todd, is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, but the attack was evidence to Republicans of deteriorating conditions in the nation’s capital.