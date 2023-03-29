Loudermilk’s first move on Jan. 6 is to clear himself

Rep. Barry Loudermilk looked to clear his name, while taking shots at the Jan. 6 Select Committee, in the first release of findings as part of the House Administration Committee’s reinvestigation of the Capitol attack.

Loudermilk, who chairs the panel’s Oversight Subcommittee, was investigated by the select committee for allegedly giving a reconnaissance tour on Jan. 5, 2021, to a group of up to 15 people, some of whom took photos of stairwells, security checkpoints and entry points to the Capitol. At least one of those guests was present the next day during the attack, though Loudermilk contends no one on the tour entered the Capitol after it was breached.

The Georgia Republican, who is leading the committee’s inquiry into Jan. 6 and the select committee that probed it under Democratic leadership last Congress, released a set of letters, videos and a timeline of events on Tuesday — all of it focused on his own situation.

“As the subcommittee continues to go through over 2 million documents provided by the January 6th Select Committee, our initial review has found that their work was solely focused on pushing a pre-determined narrative and they selectively chose ‘facts’ to fit that narrative. I was the target of one of those narratives, when they accused me of giving a ‘reconnaissance tour,’” Loudermilk said in a statement accompanying the release.

But his Democratic colleagues characterized Loudermilk's release as an attempt at revisionism as well as overstating the select committee’s view of his actions.