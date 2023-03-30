A chance reunion at a fundraiser sent Glenn Ivey to the Hill; now he’s back as a member

Maryland Democratic Rep. Glenn F. Ivey got his start on Capitol Hill with a conversation about jazz. After blanketing members of the Congressional Black Caucus with his résumé, Ivey landed an interview with one of its founders, Democratic Rep. John Conyers Jr. of Michigan. Instead of talking politics, the two talked about music.

It was an instant connection and the start of a congressional career that would span both chambers, eventually leading Ivey to a role in the Senate Whitewater investigation into President Bill Clinton’s Arkansas real estate dealings.

Besides Conyers, Ivey worked for the Senate Banking Committee, Sen. Paul Sarbanes, D-Md., and former Senate Minority Leader Tom Daschle, D-S.D.

Ivey, first elected to Congress in the fall, has held on to the connections and friendships he’s made over the years: His legislative director is someone he’s known since his early days on the Hill in the 1980s.

“For your readers out there who are working on the Hill, I would encourage them to maintain those contacts as they go through life, because you just never know where people are going to end up,” Ivey says.