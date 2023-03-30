GOP in Congress follows familiar route of rallying to Trump’s support

Republican lawmakers on Thursday swiftly condemned the reported indictment of former President Donald Trump, lashing out at the Manhattan district attorney's office for what they called an unfair and politically motivated attack.

“Outrageous,” House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted minutes after The New York Times, Associated Press and other news outlets reported news of the Manhattan grand jury’s vote.

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., also called the news outrageous. “The sham New York indictment of President Donald Trump is one of the clearest examples of extremist Democrats weaponizing government to attack their political opponents,” Scalise tweeted.

Democratic lawmakers, on the other hand, widely pointed to the need to treat everyone fairly under the law, even former presidents who are running for the White House.

“No one is above the law,” New York Democratic Rep. Adriano Espaillat tweeted, a phrase echoed by many liberal lawmakers.