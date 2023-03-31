Mark Russell, early part of Roll Call who went on to fame, dies at 90

Political comedian Mark Russell, who died on Thursday at the age of 90, was a jovial satirist whose friendship with Roll Call founder Sid Yudain helped define the newspaper’s tone in its early years.

As part of celebrating Roll Call’s 50th anniversary in 2005, Russell wrote about how Sid (Sid would hate it if we referred to him on second reference as “Yudain”) helped him get a job playing the piano at the Carroll Arms hotel near the Capitol.

“I didn’t go to college, but my poli-sci class was the Carroll Arms. My textbook was Roll Call and my professor was Sid Yudain. He would introduce me to various politicos, staffers and lobbyists — aka, The Ones Who Pick Up the Checks. He would suggest which hearings to attend in order to pick up ideas for comedy material. Although he was not a music critic, Sid rightly recognized that I could not survive on my piano playing alone,” Russell wrote.

Publications and newsrooms evolve. In the 1950s and early 1960s, when Sid was navigating the first years of Roll Call by focusing on the neighborhood and culture of the Capitol and its denizens, he turned to people like Russell to write a column focused on jokes. From others, Sid got poetry and other features that would seem out of place but were far more common in community newspapers back then, such as Sid’s own “Sid’s Bits” observational column.

The paper grew, covering more political and policy news. The staff from its formative years went on to other ventures. For Russell, his stand-up and piano routines became so popular he would eventually land a longstanding gig at Washington’s Omni Shoreham Hotel, as well as televised PBS specials. Throughout his career, his style of good-natured jabs never let politicians off the hook.