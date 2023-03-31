New electric vehicle credit rules set, over Manchin’s objections

The Treasury Department laid out specifics on how automakers can certify whether their electric cars qualify for new subsidies of up to $7,500 enacted in last year's climate spending package.

The new guidance released Friday largely stays the course with what Treasury telegraphed in a "white paper" late last year on sourcing requirements intended to force supply chains out of China. It's set to be formally published April 17, meaning new rules that could reduce the number of vehicle models that qualify for the full $7,500 will take effect the following day.

The roughly two-week delay will give auto manufacturers time to figure out if their electric vehicles qualify under the new guidance, enabling them to certify sourcing and price information so consumers know which models can get the government-provided discount.

Currently, 37 makes and models of all-electric cars and plug-in hybrids from 13 manufacturers are listed on an Energy Department website as options for subsidized purchases by consumers who meet the law's income requirements. That list will be updated April 18 when the proposed rule takes effect, though changes could still be made in a final rule after the 60-day public comment period.

"Today, Treasury is taking an important step that will help consumers save up to $7,500 on a new clean vehicle and hundreds of dollars per year on gas, while creating American manufacturing jobs and strengthening our energy and national security," Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said in a statement.