‘They have scurried away with your complicity!’ — Congressional Hits and Misses

Tempers flared this week on Capitol Hill as lawmakers rushed to finish their work before the Easter and Passover recess. Highlights of this episode include a grande exchange of words between Sens. Markwayne Mullin and Bernie Sanders during a Senate hearing with the former CEO of Starbucks, a loud and public debate in the Capitol between Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Thomas Massie over gun violence, chaos erupting during a House Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing over excused witnesses, and more.