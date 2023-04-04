Yellen: IRS to reveal plan this week for spending $80 billion

The IRS will lay out its plan this week for spending $80 billion in extra funding over the next decade, Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen said Tuesday.

The strategic operating plan will offer the first glimpse of exactly what the IRS has in store for funding that Democrats passed last August to crack down on tax cheats and make dealing with the agency smoother for taxpayers. Lawmakers have pressed Yellen in recent congressional hearings to produce the plan after the IRS missed a mid-February deadline she originally set.

Yellen emphasized that the IRS will undergo a transformation thanks to the nearly $80 billion in funding during a swearing-in ceremony Tuesday for the agency’s new commissioner, Danny Werfel.

Speaking in the lobby of the IRS headquarters, she said the agency needs to invest in technology to make employees more productive, shift to doing things digitally and improve automated services. Yellen said that to go after unpaid taxes from wealthy households and big businesses, the money will fund data and analytics along with hiring more accountants and attorneys.

Yellen added that combined with “stable discretionary funding” from the annual appropriations process controlled by Congress, the $80 billion for the IRS will reverse a persistent gap between taxes owed and paid to the federal government.