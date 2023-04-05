Ex-Rep. Jim Moran looks at partisan polarization and a new generation of leaders

I don’t know if you’d call me a moderate, but I like to think I’m a pragmatist. I hope we’re going to see some moderation on both sides of the aisle. I think the country ... has been looking for some new leadership ... Primaries tend to bring out the people who are most passionate about issues, but sometimes they may not be most representative of the mainstream.

Do you see a move toward the middle in national politics?

I hope so, because not to move to the middle means you’re going to have gridlock. Longtime friends like [former Republican Rep.] Tom Davis would have a real tough time in a Republican primary, and I myself would probably have had a tough time in a Democratic primary these days. [Progressive Democrats] are idealistic, and I appreciate their passion, but passion needs to be tempered with pragmatism. If you produce people out of a primary that are not representative of the mainstream, you’re not fulfilling the promise of a real democracy, so we’ve got to have more moderates. You need a balance between liberalism and conservatism, you need debate, you need reasoned factual discourse. Most of the issues that are important to most families are not partisan.

Virginia is trending increasingly purple. Will that last, or do you anticipate a swing back toward the right?

Virginia will always be a purple state. If it gets too blue, there’s going to be a backlash and it will become more red and vice versa. That’s one of the reasons I like Virginia. Most Virginia voters just want to move forward, to provide greater opportunity for their children, safe neighborhoods, good schools and efficient infrastructure. Those things should be nonpartisan. I hope that’s the trend. The alternative is dysfunction, and government needs to be functional.