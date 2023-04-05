Rep. Jeff Jackson, Congress’ biggest TikTok star, sees the app as a tool for transparency

If you’ve heard of Rep. Jeff Jackson and you’re not from North Carolina, there’s a good chance you’ve seen him on TikTok.

The freshman Democrat, who represents the state’s newly formed 14th District, has become a surprise social media star in recent months thanks to a series of videos in which he directly addresses the camera on topics including the Russia-Ukraine war, unmanned aerial vehicles and the controversy swirling around TikTok itself.

One video, on the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, has had more than 28 million views.

“I’m also on LinkedIn,” Jackson, 40, quipped during a recent interview in his Longworth office.

It’s true: Jackson posts regularly on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Substack. But he’s found his niche on TikTok. Jackson has amassed 1.6 million followers and collected more than 11 million likes in two years on the app, though he’s self-deprecating about his success.