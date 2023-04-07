Acting Architect of the Capitol dismisses several top officials in wake of Blanton’s departure

Several members of the Architect of the Capitol’s leadership team were fired Thursday, according to an internal email obtained by CQ Roll Call and two aides familiar with the matter, in a further shakeup at the agency after the February removal of its head, J. Brett Blanton.

The AOC’s general counsel, chief financial officer, chief administrative officer, CEO for visitor services and chief of staff were removed Thursday, one senior congressional aide said Friday. The internal email referred only to “several” members of the leadership team. A second aide confirmed the authenticity of the email, but not the number of positions involved.

Acting Architect of the Capitol Chere Rexroat, who filled the position when President Joe Biden removed Blanton after a series of ethics violations surfaced, circulated an email to AOC staff Friday informing them of the personnel changes.

“The last several years have been challenging for the AOC community,” Rexroat wrote in the email. “You served on the frontlines of a once in a generation pandemic, the events of January 6th, and saw the leader of our agency removed by the President of the United States.”

“As of April 6, 2023, several members of the C-Suite Leadership team are no longer with the agency,” Rexroat continued. “While this will present a challenge in the short term, these personnel actions are vital to our long-term success and renewed accountability in partnership with Congress.”