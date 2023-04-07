Dual court rulings throw confusion into abortion drug debate

Two federal district judges issued dueling opinions Friday over the Food and Drug Administration's approval and regulation of an abortion medication more than 20 years ago, adding confusion to a growing morass of abortion-related litigation resulting from last year's Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

In Texas, Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, in a 67-page ruling, wrote that the FDA “exceeded its authority” in approving mifepristone, saying the agency used an accelerated approval process meant for drugs intended to treat “life-threatening diseases” and because the drug does not provide a “meaningful therapeutic benefit” for patients.

“The error in FDA’s judgment is borne out by myriad stories and studies brought to the Court’s attention,” he wrote, adding “a preliminary injunction would serve the public interest.”

The injunction will take effect in seven days, which Kacsmaryk said would give the federal government time to seek emergency relief from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. It follows a March 15 hearing on the case.

Shortly after that ruling, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in the Eastern District of Washington state ruled that the FDA should not change the status quo related to mifepristone.