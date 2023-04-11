Biden heads to Belfast to commemorate Good Friday Agreement

President Joe Biden departed Tuesday for a trip to Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and to visit his ancestral homeland.

Members of Congress long interested in U.S.-Irish relations were also expected to visit for events related to the anniversary, including Massachusetts Rep. Richard E. Neal, the Democratic leader of the Friends of Ireland Caucus.

In an interview last week, Neal spoke of how much the situation has changed since the landmark 1998 agreement, which largely resolved decades of violent conflict between those who wanted Northern Ireland to remain in the United Kingdom and Irish nationalists.

Signs of the extent of the past political and religious turmoil remain to this day, with memorials across Belfast and clear demarcations between Protestant and Catholic neighborhoods.

"I think anybody who would have suggested 25 years ago that peace would have held, I think probably some would have thought they were stargazed," Neal said.