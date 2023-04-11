States act to curtail kids online, raising pressure on Congress

Several states are pushing legislation that would curtail online access and social media use by kids, setting up yet another potential confrontation between states and Congress on technology policy.

The Arkansas House of Representatives last week passed a bill that would require social media companies to verify the age of users and confirm that minors have permission from parents or guardians before opening an account. The bill now moves to the state Senate, which has already passed its own version of the bill.

The Arkansas measure follows similar legislation signed into law by Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox last month that requires social media platforms to verify the age of users, bans all ads for minors and imposes a curfew on social media use overnight for anyone below age 18. That law, which goes into effect March 1, 2024, also requires tech companies to give parents access to teenagers’ accounts.

Last August, California was the first state to pass legislation mandating safeguards for minors online. The measure requires tech companies to design apps that default to privacy and safety settings to protect children’s mental and physical health. It goes into effect in July 2024. The tech industry is challenging the law in court.

Connecticut, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio and Texas are also considering bills that would require age verification of minors and parental consent.